DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadhar Jhang Road on Friday and reviewed the bidding process of different vegetables and fruits.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruit.

He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of bidding to discourage the unfair increase in prices of wholesale.

He also inquired about the terms and conditions of bidding and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said the district administration was very serious to control the prices of essential items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the bidding.

He asked the ACs to inspect cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of differentitems and said that special measures should be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item.

