DC visits fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad on Monday visited the fruit and vegetable market Sadhar Jhang road.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool and Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing (EADAM) Muhammad Usman, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Kashif Raza Awan and officers of market committee were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and observed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits. He also checked quality of fruit and vegetables available in the market for wholesale.

He directed the staff of market committee to ensure issuance of price lists immediate after the bidding.

He asked the assistant commissioners to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of different items. He also asked them to take special measures for proper supply in case of shortage any item. He also checked the record of Mandi App.

The Deputy Commissioner said that proper cleanliness of fruit and vegetable market should be ensuredbesides keeping lights of polls functional to facilitate shopkeepers. He directed the security staff forperforming their duties actively for protection of traders and shopkeepers.