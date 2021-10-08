DC visits fruit, vegetable market:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia Friday directed the local administration to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of fruits and vegetables in the market.

He visited the vegetable and fruit market here and reviewed the bidding process.

He said zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC also directed the officers and staff of the market committee to ensure timely issuance of the rate list on daily basis. He inspected various stalls and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.