DC visits fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited new vegetable market, Saidpur Degree College for Women, Passport and NADRA Office, Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Talab Sheikh Mola

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited new vegetable market, Saidpur Degree College for Women, Passport and NADRA Office, Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Talab Sheikh Mola.

The DC reviewed in details the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and inspected the bidding process.

Sub-Registrar Urban Kashif Nawaz and Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

The DC also visited the Govt Degree College for Women in Saidpur and directed the Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Iqbal Kaloya and local authorities of the building department to complete the construction work and start classes on it.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq also visited and inspected the construction of shelter at Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Passport Office and NADRA Offices at Kobby Chak, upgradation of Talab Sheikh Mola and beautification of Kutchery Chowk.

He also reviewed the proposed government land for the construction of passport and NADRAoffices in Kobbey Chak.