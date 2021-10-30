UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited new vegetable market, Saidpur Degree College for Women, Passport and NADRA Office, Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Talab Sheikh Mola

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited new vegetable market, Saidpur Degree College for Women, Passport and NADRA Office, Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Talab Sheikh Mola.

The DC reviewed in details the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and inspected the bidding process.

Sub-Registrar Urban Kashif Nawaz and Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

The DC also visited the Govt Degree College for Women in Saidpur and directed the Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Iqbal Kaloya and local authorities of the building department to complete the construction work and start classes on it.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq also visited and inspected the construction of shelter at Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Passport Office and NADRA Offices at Kobby Chak, upgradation of Talab Sheikh Mola and beautification of Kutchery Chowk.

He also reviewed the proposed government land for the construction of passport and NADRAoffices in Kobbey Chak.

Related Topics

Saidpur Sialkot Women Market Government

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic tie ..

EXCLUSIVE: 240,000 tourists annually, economic ties reflect strong relations wit ..

38 minutes ago
 American media carries a Pakistani detainee's firs ..

American media carries a Pakistani detainee's first public account of CIA tortur ..

43 seconds ago
 3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: ..

3.4m people to be vaccinated during RED campaign: DC

46 seconds ago
 Revenue officers hold strike

Revenue officers hold strike

47 seconds ago
 70 mln vaccinated, target achieved 2 months ahead: ..

70 mln vaccinated, target achieved 2 months ahead: Asad Umar

49 seconds ago
 China's railway operator tightens COVID-19 prevent ..

China's railway operator tightens COVID-19 prevention measures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.