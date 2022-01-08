DC visits fruit, vegetable market:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia has directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily-use items in the markets.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.He inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.