UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market:

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia has directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily-use items in the markets.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.He inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Sargodha Market

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

59 minutes ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

59 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 hour ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.