DC visits fruit, vegetable market:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi directed the officers of the market committee to ensure availability of daily-use items in markets.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market on Monday.

The DC went to different sheds and witnessed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits. He also checked quality of fruit and vegetables available in the market for wholesale.

He directed the staff of market committee to ensure issuance of price lists immediate after the bidding. Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat was also present.