DC visits fruit, vegetable market

SARGODHA, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir accompanied by Assistant commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz on Saturday visited the central fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the bidding process.

The Deputy Commissioner inquired about the problems of various commission agents of the market.

He said that keeping the prices at a controlled rate was his first priority.

He urged the commission agents not to allow increase in prices of fruits and vegetables.

Nadeem Nasir said that increase in prices of essential commodities could not be tolerated in any cost.

The DC directed the officers of market committee to keep an eye on demand and supplyof vegetables in the market.

He directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at conspicuous places.