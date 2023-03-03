UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited vegetable and fruit market, here on Friday.

He visited various sale points and reviewed the auction process besides checking prices of fruits and vegetables.

The deputy commissioner asked various commission agents of the market about their problems.

He said that keeping the prices at a controlled rate was his first priority. He urged the commission agents not to allow increase in prices of fruits and vegetables.

The DC Sargodha said that increase in prices of essential commodities could not be tolerated in any cost. He directed the officers of market committee to keep an eye on demand and supply of vegetables in the market. He directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at conspicuous places in their shops.

