DC visits fruit, vegetable market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market and monitored the auction of fruits and vegetables.

The Deputy Commissioner said that fruits and vegetables should be sold according to the fixed prices and in case of any violation, legal action should be taken.

The availability of fruits and vegetables should be ensured The Deputy Commissioner directed that the officers and staff of the market committee should provide the price lists on time and instructed it should be displayed at the shops so that the consumers do not face any problem while purchasing.

He visited different sections of the fruit and vegetable market and also inspected the sanitation situation.

He directed that further improvements should be made in the cleaning system.