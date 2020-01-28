DC visits fruit & vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Tuesday and reviewed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Tuesday and reviewed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits.

He said fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

On the occasion, ADC General Malik Mushtaq Hussain asked the traders to avoid profiteering and display price lists at conspicuous places for convenience of the consumers.

Later, he paid visit to Kissan platform.