DC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:00 PM

DC visits fruit & vegetable market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Sunday visited the vegetable and fruit market and reviewed the bidding process.

He said fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

On the occasion, DC asked the traders to avoid profiteering and display price lists at conspicuous places for convenience of the consumers.

