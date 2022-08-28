UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market Badami Bagh

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited the fruit and vegetable market here at Badami Bagh and inspected the arrangements made to facilitate people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Nazia Mohal, Badami Bagh Market Committee Secretary Shahzad Cheema and other officers concerned accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner monitored the bidding process of various fruits and vegetables and checked the quality of commodities. He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said that over pricing would not be tolerated at all. He asked the market committee to issue price list of fruits and vegetables immediately after bidding.

Muhammad Ali reviewed the cleanliness condition of fruit and vegetable market and directed the authorities concerned to ensure zero waste management in the premises of market on daily basis.

He interacted with buyers and sellers and said that the district administration was serious about controlling the prices of daily use commodities.

He directed the market committee of Badami Bagh to clear encroachments and fruits and vegetable sales points outside the market premises as it was the main cause of traffic jam in the area. He also assured every kind of assistance and help in this regard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected rate listsof fruits and vegetables at Model Bazaar Township besides reviewing other arrangements.

