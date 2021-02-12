UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market Kana Kacha

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market Kana Kacha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Friday visited vegetable and fruit market at Kana Kacha and imposed Rs 20,000 fine besides arresting ten shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging.

He also directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected the attendance as well as cleanliness arrangements in the market. He also inspected various stalls and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

More Stories From Pakistan

