DC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market, Monitors Auction Process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) and monitored auction process, here on Monday.

He said that the bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored so that the prices can be kept stable.

He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chillies, apples, bananas and other essential items and asked the market committee officials to continue monitoring the bidding process.

He said that rate list should be issued immediately after the bidding process and the quality items should be sold at fixed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed implementation on anti-corona SOPs in the market and directed to ensure the use of face masks.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayyub Bukhari, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers of the Market Committee were also present on the occasion.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected different Ramazan Bazaars.

He went to Ramazan Bazaars in Jinnah Colony and Kaleem Shaheed Colony, and inspected various stalls.

