DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market To Inspect Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market to inspect arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Wednesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market at Multan Road and inspected the auction process of vegetables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Wednesday visited Fruit and Vegetable Market at Multan Road and inspected the auction process of vegetables.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked availability of vegetables and fruits.

She directed the market committee for regular monitoring of auction process to discourage unfair increase in wholesale price.

Rafia Haider also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that district administration was very serious to control hike in the rate of daily use items.

The DC discussed market situation and problems with shopkeepers and promised to resolve all issues at shortest time.

