DC visits fruit, vegetable market to monitor auction process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here Monday visited the fruit and vegetable market to monitor the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

The DC visited different sections of the fruit and vegetable market and checked the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables.

He directed that the fruits and vegetables to be sold at fixed rates and the price lists should be displayed prominently so that the customers do not face any problems.

He said that legal action should be taken for selling essential items at more than the fixed rate. He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation work.