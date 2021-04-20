DC visits fruit, vegetables market

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed officials of the market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed officials of the market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in markets.

She issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and�fruit market�on Tuesday.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar, Secretary Naeem Iftikhar Cheema and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present.

The DC directed to ensure the implementation of SOPs and inspected various stalls.