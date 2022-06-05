UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetables Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Imran Qureshi directed the market committee officials to pay special attention towards demand and supply of commodities at the vegetable and fruit markets.

During his visit to the local vegetable and fruit market on Sunday, he ordered for ensuring availability of standard vegetables in abundance with price lists on time.

He said the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Chairman Market Committee and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present.

The DC directed the officials of the market committee to maintain price stability.

He inspected various stalls and also checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that rates fixed on daily basis shouldbe displayed at conspicuous places in shops.

Related Topics

Visit Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

15 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

15 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.