DC visits fruit, vegetables market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Imran Qureshi directed the market committee officials to pay special attention towards demand and supply of commodities at the vegetable and fruit markets.

During his visit to the local vegetable and fruit market on Sunday, he ordered for ensuring availability of standard vegetables in abundance with price lists on time.

He said the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Chairman Market Committee and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present.

The DC directed the officials of the market committee to maintain price stability.

He inspected various stalls and also checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that rates fixed on daily basis shouldbe displayed at conspicuous places in shops.