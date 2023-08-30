Open Menu

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetables Market

Published August 30, 2023

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Noor Muhammad Awan visited fruit and vegetables market here on Wednesday.

He inspected the bidding process of vegetables and went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked availability of vegetables and fruits.

The DC directed the market committee for regular monitoring of the bidding process to discourage unfair increase in wholesale prices.

Dr Noor Muhammad Awan also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control price hike in daily use items.

The DC discussed market situation and problems with shopkeepers and promised to resolve all issuesin the shortest possible time.

