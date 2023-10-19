Open Menu

DC Visits Fruits, Vegetable Market

Published October 19, 2023

DC visits fruits, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Thursday morning visited fruits and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Thursday morning visited fruits and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He reviewed the process of auction of fruits and vegetables, prices and record of middlemen.

He directed the staff of market committees to remain present on the spot of auctions of the vegetables to control artificial increase in prices.

The Deputy Commissioner checked the auction of various vegetables including lemon, tomato, onion, and garlic and expressed his satisfaction.

