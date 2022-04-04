UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruits Vegetable Market, Monitors Auction Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC visits fruits vegetable market, monitors auction process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market in the wee hours on Monday where he monitored the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain, Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, and other concerned staff were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the fruits and vegetables should be sold at fixed rates.

He further said that the price lists of all the items should be displayed in prominent places.

He visited various sections of the vegetable and fruit market to monitor the quality of vegetables and fruits. He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Price Market All

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

33 minutes ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

33 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

33 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

49 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

33 minutes ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.