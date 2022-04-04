DC visits fruits vegetable market, monitors auction process

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market in the wee hours on Monday where he monitored the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab, Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain, Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, and other concerned staff were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the fruits and vegetables should be sold at fixed rates.

He further said that the price lists of all the items should be displayed in prominent places.

He visited various sections of the vegetable and fruit market to monitor the quality of vegetables and fruits. He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements