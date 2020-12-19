DC visits Fruit,vegetable market

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Saturday visited the Vegetable and Fruit Market and reviewed auction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Saturday visited the Vegetable and Fruit Market and reviewed auction.

He checked prices of fruits and vegetables and directed the chairman market committee to maintainstability in prices and ensure abundant availability of items in markets.

He directed to continue the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

