DC Visits Galyat, Reviews Implementation Of Government Defined Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah along with District Police Officer Yasir Khan Afridi and Director General Galyat Development Authority visited Galyaat and reviewed implementation of the standard operating procedures after lifting the ban on tourism.

He reviewed implementation of the precautions taken by the government and distributed information leaflets about wearing masks among the tourists and shopkeepers.

He said it is responsibility of shopkeepers, hoteliers and tourists to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from corona virus, wear masks and maintain social distance.

