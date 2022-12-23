DC visits Garhi Khuda Bux to review arrangements for PPP public rally on Dec 27

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :In connection with the preparations for the 15th martyrdom anniversary of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto to be held on December 27, 2022, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio visited Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements made.

The deputy commissioner directed the administrative officials to ensure that no stone was unturned in taking measures to facilitate people participating in a public rally on December 27 in which the top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party will participate.

He said that on December 27 that thousands of people from all corners of the country would come to pay their respect to the martyred Benazir Bhutto, and others.

He directed public health and municipal officials to provide sanitation, lighting, and clean drinking water to the attendees.

He also said that proper arrangements should also be made for traffic management so that people do not face any inconvenience.

DC Larkana instructed the officials of the health department to ensure the presence of medical camps, medicine, doctors and ambulances inside and outside the mausoleum so that they can be used in times of need.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal, , Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero and all the officer/officials of the various departments of Larkana district were present.