DC Visits GBPH To Inspect On-going Academic Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Haji Mitha Khan Zardari to inspect ongoing academic activities and the cleanliness of the school premises.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the attendance of teachers and staff and also interacted with students, asking them questions related to their coursework.
He expressed displeasure over the low student attendance and instructed the school administration to ensure full attendance.
He emphasized that teachers must fulfill their responsibilities diligently and pay special attention to students' education.
DC said that there will be no compromise on the quality of education. On the other hand the school administration also informed the Deputy Commissioner about the lack of facilities in the school while in response, DC assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secy Information, PIO extend felicitation to APNS newly elected office bearers8 seconds ago
-
7 suspects arrested, arms and drugs seized in latest operation in Kohat10 seconds ago
-
DC visits GBPH to inspect on-going academic activities11 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi salutes sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism13 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 2 motorbike lifters,13 one-wheeling youth18 seconds ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawab Shah10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise hospital visit, orders improvements10 minutes ago
-
Body of young woman kidnapped on March 12 found floating in river10 minutes ago
-
Attock admin pledges to implement national action plan10 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot10 minutes ago
-
AJK honors legacy of Ex-President K.H. Khursheed on 37th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Solar Energy Project, 100 Families Receive Solar Home Kits in Sanghar20 minutes ago