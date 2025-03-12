DC Visits GBPS Muhammdi Town
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, conducted a surprise visit to the Government Boys Primary School in Muhammadi Town Wednesday to assess the ongoing educational activities.
During the visit, he inspected the attendance of teachers, staff, and students.
DC Memon emphasized that the district administration is committed to improving the quality of education and would take all necessary measures to achieve this goal. DC assured that schools facing any shortage of facilities would be provided with the required resources.
He further said that the Education Department would be formally requested to address these deficiencies and ensure the provision of necessary amenities.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner directed the school’s headmaster to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and regular attendance of teachers.
