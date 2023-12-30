Open Menu

DC Visits GC Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir visited Government College Kohat along with the Election Commissioner and reviewed security, installation of CCTV cameras, parking, distribution of election materials, collection point of election results, district control room, and other arrangements during the general election.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions to the concerned authorities to perform their duties diligently regarding the general election to ensure a transparent election and full implementation of the code of conduct.

