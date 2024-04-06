Open Menu

DC Visits General Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024

DC visits general bus stand

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammed Zulqarnain visited General Bus Stand, inspected various stands of air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses and vans and reviewed inter-city/district fares of public transport.

The Deputy Commissioner directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat to clearly post the one-way fare on the screen of all public transport and ensure that passengers are not overcharged. The Deputy Commissioner said that immediate action should be taken on a complaint of overcharging.

He said that the RTA staff will be present in the field during Eid and would immediately redress the complaints of citizens.

He said that citizens should register their complaints on 9250011 about charging excess fares.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Adda manager to improve sanitation arrangements at the stand and not allow water to accumulate anywhere so that dengue mosquitoes do not get a chance to breed.

