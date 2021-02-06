UrduPoint.com
DC Visits General Bus Stand, Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

DC visits general bus stand, review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited General Bus Stand at Badami Bagh to check implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and cleanliness arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, bus stand administrator and other officers were also present.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to make affective measures for proper disposal of rainwater and instructed citizens and travelers to follow corona related SOPs.

Mudassar Riaz Malik directed the bus stand administrator to take immediate steps for beautification and cleanliness of the bus stand. He also formed a three-member committee in the supervisionof Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed. The committee will submit its report within three days.

