DC visits general bus stand to check corona SOPs implementation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday visited General Bus Stand to check implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Bus Stand Assistant Administrator Rana Habib-Ullah and other officers were also present.

The DC distributed face-masks among citizens and travelers and reminded them of using it to keep them safe during the second wave of coronavirus. He also inspected the public transports vehicles from inside to ensure the SOPs implementation.

He directed the transporters to adopt "No mask, no service" policy. He said that a week is being observed to ensure implementation of the corona SOPs during which shops, markets, bazaars, wedding halls, food points and other public places were being checked daily.