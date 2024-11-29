DC Visits General Bus Stand To Review Facilities For Passengers
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal here on Friday visited general bus stand and reviewed facilities being available for the passengers.
He inspected waiting rooms, availability of drinking water and arrangements for light.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authority to provide all facilities in waiting rooms like water and functional washrooms.
He said plan had been made to redesign the bus stand for facilitating the passengers in better way.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand jirga agrees to make travel secure on Kohat-Hangu road16 seconds ago
-
Six chikungunya cases reported from Shamshatoo Camp20 seconds ago
-
APHC-AJK expresses full solidarity with oppressed Palestinians23 seconds ago
-
15 injured as passenger van overturned10 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 100kg fungus infected cheese50 minutes ago
-
JMC to set new standards of healthcare, research in capital: Ahsan Iqbal50 minutes ago
-
PDMA provides relief supplies for Kurram affectees50 minutes ago
-
Dera police destroy 30 kg seized explosive material50 minutes ago
-
Amendments in Green Channel parameters caused sluggish clearance of import containers-PAJCCI50 minutes ago
-
Promotion of sports stressed for mental well-being50 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebration promotes harmony by uniting people of diverse religions on single platform50 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 197 kg drugs in 4 operations1 hour ago