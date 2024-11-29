DC visits general bus stand to review facilities for passengers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal here on Friday visited general bus stand and reviewed facilities being available for the passengers.

He inspected waiting rooms, availability of drinking water and arrangements for light.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authority to provide all facilities in waiting rooms like water and functional washrooms.

He said plan had been made to redesign the bus stand for facilitating the passengers in better way.

