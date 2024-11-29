Open Menu

DC Visits General Bus Stand To Review Facilities For Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DC visits general bus stand to review facilities for passengers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal here on Friday visited general bus stand and reviewed facilities being available for the passengers.

He inspected waiting rooms, availability of drinking water and arrangements for light.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned authority to provide all facilities in waiting rooms like water and functional washrooms.

He said plan had been made to redesign the bus stand for facilitating the passengers in better way.

APP/mha/378

Related Topics

Water Safi All

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

56 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

2 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

16 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

16 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

16 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

16 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

16 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan