DC visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel to review facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Monday visited Government High School (GHS) , Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel and reviewed the arrangements including classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education and attendance of teachers .

He also reviewed the learning process of students in the classrooms.

The deputy commissioner directed the school's administration to improve educational activities further in the school, adding quality education was the right of every child.

He said special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become good citizens of the society.

