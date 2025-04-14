Open Menu

DC Visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel To Review Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DC visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel to review facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Monday visited Government High School (GHS) , Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel and reviewed the arrangements including classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education and attendance of teachers .

He also reviewed the learning process of students in the classrooms.

The deputy commissioner directed the school's administration to improve educational activities further in the school, adding quality education was the right of every child.

He said special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become good citizens of the society.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

1 hour ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

1 hour ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

1 hour ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

1 hour ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

1 hour ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan