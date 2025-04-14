DC Visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel To Review Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Monday visited Government High School (GHS) , Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel and reviewed the arrangements including classrooms, cleanliness, quality of education and attendance of teachers .
He also reviewed the learning process of students in the classrooms.
The deputy commissioner directed the school's administration to improve educational activities further in the school, adding quality education was the right of every child.
He said special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become good citizens of the society.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pb Culture Day observed in colleges across South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel to review facilities6 minutes ago
-
Food authority launches registration drive ahead of crackdown on unregistered food units6 minutes ago
-
Punjab police, women’s ombudsperson launch joint drive16 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader hails expats for record $28 billion remittances26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets British MP Afzal Khan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties26 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival26 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman urges Muslim countries to raise voice against Israel aggression26 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court to resolve women's issue on priority26 minutes ago
-
Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering36 minutes ago
-
Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing46 minutes ago