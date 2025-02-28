DC visits GHS, Shweki to review facilities for students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram along with MPA Dawood Khan Afridi have visited Government High School (GHS), Shweki in Tehsil Lachi to review facilities for students.

On the occasion, they reviewed the arrangements in the school including classrooms, labs, cleanliness, quality of education, teacher attendance and other aspects.

The deputy commissioner directed to improve educational activities in the school further, adding quality education was the right of every child.

Improving the quality of education in schools was government's top priority, he said, adding special attention would paid to the education and training of children so that they could become good citizens of the society.

