KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram here on Thursday visited Government High School (GHS) No.2.

Principal, Mohammad Umar Khan, Vice Principal, Mohammad Riaz Khattak, Social Worker, Isar Ali Bangash and other teachers were also present on this occasion.

The principal and vice principal briefed the deputy commissioner in detail about various educational activities and arrangements of the school.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the renovation, painting and construction of two new staircases of the ancient examination hall which cost of around Rs 400,000.

The work was completed under the supervision of social Activist, Isar Ali Bangash.

The deputy commissioner said that improving educational activities in educational institutions was top priority of the government as every child had the right to get high quality education.

He directed the teachers and management to pay special attention to the training and character-building of children so that they could become responsible and conscious citizens.

He further said it was also important to provide a clean, safe and healthy environment to the children in the schools.

