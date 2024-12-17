Open Menu

DC Visits GHSS Blitang, To Review Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC visits GHSS Blitang, to review facilities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram visited Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Blitang on Tuesday to review the facilities in the school including classrooms, labs, library, cleanliness, quality of education, teacher attendance and others.

He also inspected the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.

The deputy commissioner directed to improve educational activities in the school further, adding quality education was the right of every child.

He said that improving the quality of education in schools was the top priority of the provincial government. special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become useful citizens of the society, he added

The deputy commissioner said besides provision of quality education, a clean environment to the children in the school should be ensured.

He also instructed the staff to show punctuality in their attendances.

Related Topics

Education Government Top

Recent Stories

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

4 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan