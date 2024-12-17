DC Visits GHSS Blitang, To Review Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram visited Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Blitang on Tuesday to review the facilities in the school including classrooms, labs, library, cleanliness, quality of education, teacher attendance and others.
He also inspected the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.
The deputy commissioner directed to improve educational activities in the school further, adding quality education was the right of every child.
He said that improving the quality of education in schools was the top priority of the provincial government. special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become useful citizens of the society, he added
The deputy commissioner said besides provision of quality education, a clean environment to the children in the school should be ensured.
He also instructed the staff to show punctuality in their attendances.
Recent Stories
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICLAPA opens registration for cleft lip, palate patients to get free check-up2 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHSS Blitang, to review facilities2 minutes ago
-
STEAM competitions among 36 districts' students to be held on 18th2 minutes ago
-
Multiple shops sealed, fines imposed during anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns Fazl10 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; Ice, hashish recovered in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
KP CM rejects tuition fee increase of Razmak cadet college12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over old enmity in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissible24 minutes ago
-
BJP/RSS secretly implementing Hindutva agenda to colonize IIOJK: APHC32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt32 minutes ago
-
KP governor vows to uplift Dera region42 minutes ago