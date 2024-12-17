DC visits GHSS Blitang, to review facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram visited Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Blitang on Tuesday to review the facilities in the school including classrooms, labs, library, cleanliness, quality of education, teacher attendance and others.

He also inspected the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.

The deputy commissioner directed to improve educational activities in the school further, adding quality education was the right of every child.

He said that improving the quality of education in schools was the top priority of the provincial government. special attention should be paid to the education and training of children so that they could become useful citizens of the society, he added

The deputy commissioner said besides provision of quality education, a clean environment to the children in the school should be ensured.

He also instructed the staff to show punctuality in their attendances.