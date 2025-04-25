Open Menu

DC Visits GHSS, Dhoda To Inspect Ongoing Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram on Friday visited Government Higher Secondary school (GHSS), Dhoda to monitor ongoing matriculation examinations process.

He spoke to the students and teachers on duty in the examination halls about the district administration's cooperation and peaceful conduct of the examination.

He encouraged the teachers and staff to root out and discourage cheating.

The deputy commissioner strictly instructed the police and staff deployed on the spot not to allow any unrelated person to enter the vicinity of the examination centers.

Under Section 144, a ban has been imposed on the presence of unrelated persons, pocket guides and materials used in cheating near the examination centers of the district

APP/azq/378

