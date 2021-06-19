DC visits Girls college, inquired about educational activities from students

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ahmed Saturday visited Government Girls Degree College

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ahmed Saturday visited Government Girls Degree College.

Principal, teachers and administrative officers of the education Department were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner inquired from the students regarding their educational activities.

On this occasion, the students and teachers ensured the implementation of corona SOPS. The DC inspected various classrooms and reviewed the teaching services.

He asked the students to work hard for their study and future. The deputy commissioner while inspecting the sanitation arrangements in the college directed that the sanitation arrangements in the institution should be improved.