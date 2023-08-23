Open Menu

DC Visits Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC visits Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Wednesday visited the Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and reviewed the missing facilities including the repair of the hospital building.

He also discussed the revamping scheme for providing the missing facilities with the hospital administration and local officials of the relevant departments.

The DC said the building of DHQ Hospital was old, especially in the hospital, there was a dire need for reconstruction of washrooms, upgrading of electricity transmission and expansion of gynecological ward, in addition to, uninterrupted power supply. Besides this, a project to add 50 more beds to the trauma center was in the pipeline on public-private partnership mode, he said.

Similarly, after the approval of proposed structure and design on the new Pediatric Blocks on Private Public Partnership mode for the treatment of newborn and young patients, the construction work would soon be completed, he added.

Due to increase in new facilities in the hospital, more doctors, paramedic staff and ward servants would be required, for which a timely request would be made to the specialized healthcare department for the provision of staff so that the facilities could be provided immediately after the completion of these projects.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said the Punjab government had allocated Rs 390 million for revamping of Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.

He said the scope of work of revamping scheme was being carefully reviewed under thedirection of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and under the supervision of CommissionerGujranwala Division.

Related Topics

Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Young Sialkot Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

44 minutes ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

55 minutes ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

1 hour ago
Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

1 hour ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

3 hours ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan