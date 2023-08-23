DC visits Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Wednesday visited the Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and reviewed the missing facilities including the repair of the hospital building.

He also discussed the revamping scheme for providing the missing facilities with the hospital administration and local officials of the relevant departments.

The DC said the building of DHQ Hospital was old, especially in the hospital, there was a dire need for reconstruction of washrooms, upgrading of electricity transmission and expansion of gynecological ward, in addition to, uninterrupted power supply. Besides this, a project to add 50 more beds to the trauma center was in the pipeline on public-private partnership mode, he said.

Similarly, after the approval of proposed structure and design on the new Pediatric Blocks on Private Public Partnership mode for the treatment of newborn and young patients, the construction work would soon be completed, he added.

Due to increase in new facilities in the hospital, more doctors, paramedic staff and ward servants would be required, for which a timely request would be made to the specialized healthcare department for the provision of staff so that the facilities could be provided immediately after the completion of these projects.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said the Punjab government had allocated Rs 390 million for revamping of Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.

He said the scope of work of revamping scheme was being carefully reviewed under thedirection of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and under the supervision of CommissionerGujranwala Division.