UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:27 PM

DC visits Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the quality of medical facilities being provided to patients especially coronavirus patients

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) : Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the quality of medical facilities being provided to patients especially coronavirus patients.

He also visited various wards and departments of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and inquired the patients about medical facilities being provided to them.

Earlier, the DC reviewed the progress of work on various intersections and parks in the city in connection with Clean Green Index Pakistan.

COMCS Faisal Shehzad, MD Solid Waste Management Company Farooq Sadiq and local officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Progress Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Next’, a n ..

2 minutes ago

Another five die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Belgium rescues 49 migrants 'in distress' off coas ..

2 minutes ago

Putin hails ties at launch of work on nuclear plan ..

2 minutes ago

EU ordered to justify bailouts in court loss to Ry ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.