DC visits Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) : Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and reviewed the quality of medical facilities being provided to patients especially coronavirus patients.

He also visited various wards and departments of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital and inquired the patients about medical facilities being provided to them.

Earlier, the DC reviewed the progress of work on various intersections and parks in the city in connection with Clean Green Index Pakistan.

COMCS Faisal Shehzad, MD Solid Waste Management Company Farooq Sadiq and local officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority were also present on the occasion.