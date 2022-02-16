DC visits Govt Boys High School Dhamial to review facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Wednesday visited Government Boys High School Dhamial and reviewed the educational facilities being provided to the students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Wednesday visited Government Boys High School Dhamial and reviewed the educational facilities being provided to the students.

While interacting with the students he inquired about the quality of education and other requirements.

The DC directed the teachers to promote the habit of understanding and observing things by eliminating the tendency of rote in children.

The administrative staff should ensure the provision of all necessary facilities in the school so that the students do not face any difficulty in getting education, he added.

The DC also inspected the measures taken to facilitate the citizens particularly the students to ensure safe road crossing outside the schools.

He also inspected the cleanliness of washrooms in the school and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.