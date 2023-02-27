UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School No. 2, Attock City

Published February 27, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza here on Monday visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School No. 2, Attock city. He made a detailed review of the teaching process, attendance of teachers, cleanliness and facilities for children in the school.

He heard a lesson from the students and reviewed the administrative and educational issues in detail. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the computer lab. He took a detailed briefing on the working procedures of the Senses Center established in the school.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that there would be no compromise on the quality of education in schools and all possible measures would be taken to align education with contemporary requirements.

More Stories From Pakistan

