DC Visits Govt Boys Naya Madersa School

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC visits Govt Boys Naya Madersa School

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Naya Madrasa Primary School in Nawabshah on Wednesday.

During the visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers, staff and students and also assessed the classroom conditions, including lighting, cleanliness, and other facilities.

DC interacted with students, asking them various questions. He instructed the school headmaster to pay special attention to cleanliness and lighting conditions while taking all necessary steps to improve the standard of education.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that he has been conducting daily visits to different schools across the district to monitor educational activities and available facilities.

Officials from the education department were also present during the visit.

