DC Visits Govt Boys Naya Madersa School
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Naya Madrasa Primary School in Nawabshah on Wednesday.
During the visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers, staff and students and also assessed the classroom conditions, including lighting, cleanliness, and other facilities.
DC interacted with students, asking them various questions. He instructed the school headmaster to pay special attention to cleanliness and lighting conditions while taking all necessary steps to improve the standard of education.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that he has been conducting daily visits to different schools across the district to monitor educational activities and available facilities.
Officials from the education department were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Govt Boys Naya Madersa School6 minutes ago
-
Govt takes steps to resolve Makhnial issue in Haripur6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects Darra's bazaar food items' prices6 minutes ago
-
Financial assistance checks distribute among 104 minority people in Nasirabad6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat vows to control prices, ensure public relief during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
No unscheduled load shedding in Ramadan, Governor warns power, gas authorities6 minutes ago
-
Opposition standing at govt doors: Aqeel Malik16 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF raid drug den in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Two quacks’ clinic sealed36 minutes ago
-
Rs174mln added to national kitty in line of fines, court fees36 minutes ago
-
PBM distributes Iftar boxes during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept backbone of development, prosperity of Balochistan: Zehri36 minutes ago