DC Visits Govt Christian High School

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DC visits Govt Christian High School

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Christian High School Gujrat to review academic, administrative, and sanitation arrangements.

During the visit, the DC expressed satisfaction over the quality of teaching, teacher attendance, student participation, and the overall educational environment.

He inspected facilities, including drinking water, electricity, fans, furniture, and the school ground. He directed the administration to ensure better cleanliness, stating that hygiene and discipline are essential for a conducive learning environment.

The DC emphasized the need to adopt modern teaching methods and promote co-curricular activities, with a focus on character building among students.

