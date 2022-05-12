DC visits Govt. Islamia High School to review SSC exam arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday visited Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liquat Road and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday visited Government Islamia High school No. 4, Liquat Road and reviewed the arrangements for ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022.

According to the district administration spokesman, the SSC annual exams started in Rawalpindi Division on May 10 amid foolproof arrangements including security.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) spokesman informed that as many as 117,796 students were appearing in the exams, which have started in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.

"388 exam centres including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had been set up, besides 107 combined centres", he added.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson further shared that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports would be presented to the chairman on daily basis and action would directly be taken by him (chairman), he said.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi Board's office, whereas district level control rooms were set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the preparations were finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

