DC Visits Govt. Shimla Islamia Girls High School Satellite Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DC visits Govt. Shimla Islamia Girls High School Satellite Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday visited Government Shimla Islamia Girls High School Satellite Town and inspected the Computer Lab, Laboratory and classrooms.

The DC also inquired from the students about their studies and sports activities.

Hassan Waqar directed the authorities to pay special attention to cleanliness in the school and improve the condition of the playground.

Along with curricular activities, sports competitions should also be organized at the school level, he added.

