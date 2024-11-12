Open Menu

DC Visits GPS, Navay Calay To Inaugurate Solarization Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner , Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Government Primary School (GPS) Navay Calay and reviewed the educational environment.

The deputy commissioner inaugurated the solarization scheme being completed by SRSP-GIZ under the EHS project at the concerned school, which will meet the energy needs of the school on a permanent basis.

Abdul Akram also inspected the process of hearing and vision screening in the school, which is an important step to monitor the health of children and improve their education.

He lauded the efforts of SRSP-GIZ in the field of education and health and emphasized that such projects were essential to improve the quality of education.

District Education Officer, Zahoor Khan during accompanied the deputy commissioner highlighted the need for more measures for the welfare of teachers and students.

