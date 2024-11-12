DC Visits GPS, Navay Calay To Inaugurate Solarization Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner , Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Government Primary School (GPS) Navay Calay and reviewed the educational environment.
The deputy commissioner inaugurated the solarization scheme being completed by SRSP-GIZ under the EHS project at the concerned school, which will meet the energy needs of the school on a permanent basis.
Abdul Akram also inspected the process of hearing and vision screening in the school, which is an important step to monitor the health of children and improve their education.
He lauded the efforts of SRSP-GIZ in the field of education and health and emphasized that such projects were essential to improve the quality of education.
District Education Officer, Zahoor Khan during accompanied the deputy commissioner highlighted the need for more measures for the welfare of teachers and students.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 injured in Dir Lower road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Syeda Rida appreciates growing interest of women in Thal jeep rally2 minutes ago
-
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC5 minutes ago
-
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 1418 minutes ago
-
Promotion of trade activities vital to uplift economy: SCCI32 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool underscores role of creative education in driving economic growth1 hour ago
-
DRC meets to resolve local disputes in Dera2 hours ago
-
12 persons injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Two bike thieves arrested2 hours ago
-
Motorway Police Sub-inspector dies on Hazara Expressway2 hours ago
-
FGEHA to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Thursday2 hours ago
-
AJK President for more vibrant role of legal fraternity to make struggle for IIOJK's freedom complet ..2 hours ago