UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Green Belts, Parks

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

DC visits green belts, parks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here on Sunday visited the green belts, parks and reviewed the ongoing beautification work and plantation of saplings.

He directed Chief Officer MCS Faisal Shehzad, MO Finance Rana Saqlain Mahmood and Superintendent PHA Shaukat Malik who were present on the occasion.

Later, Deputy Commissioner along with Regional Director Small Industry Estate HafizSaleem, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and DO Industries Rashida Batoolinspected the proposed Industrial Area, Ring Road and Nullah Aik on Bhagowal Road.

Related Topics

Road Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Proj ..

UAE Ministers announce the first set of &#039;Projects of the 50&#039;

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of ..

ADNOC Distribution celebrates International Day of Charity with partnership with ..

26 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travelle ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes international travellers to Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 21,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pa ..

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pave economic, political and dev ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.