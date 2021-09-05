DC visits green belts, parks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq here on Sunday visited the green belts, parks and reviewed the ongoing beautification work and plantation of saplings.

He directed Chief Officer MCS Faisal Shehzad, MO Finance Rana Saqlain Mahmood and Superintendent PHA Shaukat Malik who were present on the occasion.

Later, Deputy Commissioner along with Regional Director Small Industry Estate HafizSaleem, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and DO Industries Rashida Batoolinspected the proposed Industrial Area, Ring Road and Nullah Aik on Bhagowal Road.