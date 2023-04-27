DC visits Gujjar Khan Hospital to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ)Gujjar Khan and Basic Health Unit, Bhidana to check the facilities provided to the patients.

He checked the staff's attendance, record of medicines stock and took rounds of the OPD, Mother and Child wards.

The DC directed the medical officers to provide the best kind of health facilities to people reaching the health centres.

He also asked the concerned to place proper sitting and drinking water arrangements for the patients and their attendants.