DC visits Hafeez Center lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Hafeez Center.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, LWMC officials and others were also present.

During the visit, the Hafeez Center management briefed him regarding the center.

DC Mudassar Riaz inspected rehabilitation of shops and ongoing construction work.

He also reviewed anti-encroachment measures and issued direction to immediately removeencroachments around the center.