DC Visits Hafeez Center Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:06 PM

DC visits Hafeez Center lahore

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Hafeez Center.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, LWMC officials and others were also present.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Hafeez Center.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, LWMC officials and others were also present.

During the visit, the Hafeez Center management briefed him regarding the center.

DC Mudassar Riaz inspected rehabilitation of shops and ongoing construction work.

He also reviewed anti-encroachment measures and issued direction to immediately removeencroachments around the center.

