DC visits Havelian Tehsil, inspects work on Dhamtor bypass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Friday visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the work on Dhamtor bypass from officials of FWO

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Friday visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the work on Dhamtor bypass from officials of FWO.

Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources should be utilized for completion of Dhamtoor bypass as soon as possible.

Construction of Dhamtoor bypass would help to solve traffic problems in Abbottabad city, he added.

Dhamtor bypass which was directly connected Dhamtoor with Havelian and after its completion traffic flow in the city would be improved.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at Havelian where FWO officials gave a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on the project.

Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana was also present on the occasion and briefed all the participants on the issues hindering the completion of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the FWO officers to expedite the ongoing work as well as speedy construction of the road as per the quality standards and assured full cooperation from the district administration.