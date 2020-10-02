UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Havelian Tehsil, Inspects Work On Dhamtor Bypass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:50 PM

DC visits Havelian Tehsil, inspects work on Dhamtor bypass

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Friday visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the work on Dhamtor bypass from officials of FWO

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Friday visited Havelian Tehsil and inspected the work on Dhamtor bypass from officials of FWO.

Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources should be utilized for completion of Dhamtoor bypass as soon as possible.

Construction of Dhamtoor bypass would help to solve traffic problems in Abbottabad city, he added.

Dhamtor bypass which was directly connected Dhamtoor with Havelian and after its completion traffic flow in the city would be improved.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at Havelian where FWO officials gave a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on the project.

Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana was also present on the occasion and briefed all the participants on the issues hindering the completion of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the FWO officers to expedite the ongoing work as well as speedy construction of the road as per the quality standards and assured full cooperation from the district administration.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Traffic Havelian All From FWO

Recent Stories

VP SAARC Chamber for joint effort to strengthen ec ..

23 seconds ago

Pak Army, KP women players dominate in All Pakista ..

25 seconds ago

EU Agreement on Belarus Sanctions Important Signal ..

26 seconds ago

Karabakh Forces Down 5 More Planes, 3 Helicopters ..

28 seconds ago

Merkel says 'next few days' crucial in Brexit talk ..

8 minutes ago

FIA Officer investigating Meesha Shafi, others in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.